CSOs Give Conditions For Virtual Public Hearing On Control Of Infectious Diseases Bill

In a statement jointly signed by 69 civil organisations on Thursday in Abuja, the groups stated that any legislative process that does not guarantee active and free participation of the people would fail and not be accepted.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 07, 2020

The Nigerian Civil Society Organisations have recommended modalities that would ensure citizens’ participation in the conduct of the proposed virtual public hearing on the controversial Infectious Diseases Bill.

The group said that public scrutiny of the bill can only be achieved through a broad-based engagements of stakeholders. 

The statement noted that the proposed public hearing, which would be held via video conferencing be scheduled to hold between two to three days and representatives of organizations be allowed to make presentation for five-10 minutes.

The rights group also asked the lawmakers to provide information on the committee responsible for the coordination of the hearing.

According to the statement, "The committee responsible for organising these activities should conduct citizen outreach and share this information widely with the public through diverse media platforms. 

"This is critical to ensure broad awareness and participation and enhance legislative transparency" 

They said the virtual public hearing on the bill must be comprehensive, and conform with the dictates of the constitution. 

 

