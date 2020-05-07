Israel Donates 2000 Protective Face Masks To Nigeria

2000 protective face masks have been donated by the Embassy of Israel in Nigeria to help in the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

Shimon Ben-Shoshan, Ambassador of Nigeria to Israel, while delivering the face masks to the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said the items were designed in Israel and manufactured in Nigeria and targeted at health workers on the frontlines of the Coronavirus fight.

He said, “This is something that we have been doing even before the outbreak of the COVID-19, which is using medical innovations of Israel in Nigeria.

“What we see today is another fantastic cooperation between Israeli companies with group of companies in Nigeria in production of protective masks.

“The protective masks which were designed in Israel and manufactured in Nigeria were printed with 3-D printers in Nigeria.

“What we have here is contribution of Israel to Nigeria; our goal is to donate 10, 000 protective face masks for medical staff in the frontline of fighting COVID-19.

“Today, we are donating the first phase of 2,000 face masks, we wish to continue and to bring the rest as soon as possible, and unfortunately the production process takes time.”