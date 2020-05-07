Plateau Discharges Index Coronavirus Case

The Plateau State Government has discharged the state’s index case of Coronavirus from one of its isolation centres at Jos University Teaching Hospital after she made a full recovery.



Nathan Shehu, Consultant Physician, Infectious Disease, at JUTH, confirmed the recovery, saying she was fit to reintegrate into society.



He said, “The patient has recovered and is fit to reintegrate into the community. She no longer poses a risk.



“The patient came asymptomatic; after treatment, her samples were taken and they all are negative, so she is discharged and can go home.



“The advice we will give her is the same we will give those in the community. She should maintain social distance, respiratory and cough etiquette and hand hygiene.”



The consultant, who was involved in managing the patient, urged the public not to stigmatise those treated and discharged.