Rivers Government To Auction Vehicles Impounded For Violating Lockdown Order, Calls On Public To Place Bids

Paulinus Nsirim, the state's Commissioner for Information and Communications, in a statement on Thursday, said interested Nigerians should check selected Nigerian newspapers in order to place their bids.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 07, 2020

The Rivers State Government has asked it's Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice to auction all vehicles that were impounded for violating the state’s lockdown directive.

Paulinus Nsirim, the state's Commissioner for Information and Communications, in a statement on Thursday, said interested Nigerians should check selected Nigerian newspapers in order to place their bids.

The statement reads, “Government will deal decisively with the residents of these areas if they are found to default again. 

“Anyone parading exemption letters except the one issued by the governor is doing so at his or her own risk as such permits are invalid.

“The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice has been directed to auction all vehicles that violated the lockdown order.

“Members of the public who are interested to buy the auctioned vehicles are to watch out for details in The Sun, The Nation and Vanguard Newspapers.”

