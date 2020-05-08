Bandits Attack Katsina Communities, Kill One, Injure Several Others

Gunmen have killed at least one person and injured several others in an attack on six villages in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

A witnesses told SaharaReporters that the armed bandits numbering about 200 invaded the towns on motorcycles on Friday.

He listed the affected villages as Yandaka, Salihawar Duba, Garin Goje, Watangadiya and Dutse Maizane.

He further said the bandits blocked roads linking to those areas and shot sporadically to pave way for their operation.

“The bandits killed one Alaramma Kabiru Kano at Garin Goje Village, injured several others, rustled our cows, and carted away undisclosed sums of money from the residents,” the source said.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Gambo Isa, confirmed the incident.

He said the bandits laid ambush for the joint forces of military and police, which led to heavy exchange of fire.

The attack is coming less than 24 hours after Governor Aminu Masari said many people in the state do not see Coronavirus as a problem but banditry.