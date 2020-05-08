Borno Discharges Two COVID-19 Patients

Two COVID-19 patients from the Brigadier Abba Kyari Memorial Isolation Centre in Maiduguri, Borno State, have been discharged.

Since the state recorded its first case in April, this is the first time that patients would be discharged.

Vice Chairman of the response Committee and Commissioner for Information, Borno State, Alhaji Babakura Abba Jato, made the announcement at a press briefing on the activities of his team.

He said more patients will be discharged on Monday after more results of tests are released, adding that of the almost 100 travellers quarantined for the mandatory 14 days at the Maiduguri Hajj Camp for violating the travel ban, seven have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been taken to the isolation centre while those, who tested negative have been allowed to go and rejoin their families.