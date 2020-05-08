BREAKING: Again, COVID-19 Patients Protest Ill-treatment, Hunger In Gombe

Some COVID-19 patients on Friday staged a protest at the Federal Teaching Hospital in Gombe.

‪This is coming days after a similar incident happened at the Kwadom Isolation Centre in Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area of the state.

The protesting patients said they were on the streets over lack of food supply and medical attention. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: COVID-19 Patients Protest Over Inadequate Medical Attention, Block Highway, Destroy Properties In Gombe

They claimed that they had not been given drugs and was left to fend for himself alongside other patients at the hospital.

‪Speaking on the incident, a resident of the area called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene.

“We need the intervention of the FG on the current situation in Gombe State.

“The lives of innocent citizens are at risk as these patients have been out of control and have been mingling with the public which will do more harm than good.

“We need an urgent solution on this matter please.”