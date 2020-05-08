BREAKING: Doctors In Ondo State Protest Non-payment Of Salaries, Threaten To Embark On Strike Action

by SaharaReporters, New York May 08, 2020

Medical doctors at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital in Ondo State on Friday staged a protest to demand the payment of the backlog of their salaries.

The doctors, under the auspices of Association of Resident Doctors, accused the state government of owing them salary arrears of three to six months despite their service in the hospital. 

The protesting doctors, who displayed placards with various inscriptions, frowned at the insensitivity of the state government to their plight. 

The protesting medical doctors told journalists that they would soon paralyse activities at the government-owned hospital if the government failed to pay them their salaries. 


 

