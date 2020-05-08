COVID-19: Ogun Extends Lockdown For One Week

The governor announced this on Friday while briefing journalists in the state.

by Saharareporters, New York May 08, 2020

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has extended the lockdown in the state by another week.

The governor frowned at the flouting of social and safety guideline to ensure the eradication of the virus in the state.

He noted that the lockdown extension was a precautionary method, adding that residents must wear face masks. 

He said, “Reports reaching us have shown that many of our people are showing utter disregard for the precautionary guidelines, international best practices and safety measures rolled out, especially, during the window of relaxation of the lockdown.

“We have heard and seen the havoc that COVID-19 continues to wreck in other lands. Let us learn from these experiences.

“Now, to preserve the lives of our people, we are persuaded to extend the currently modified lockdown, which has been slightly eased, for another one week alongside the current guidelines.

“Wearing a face mask is mandatory. It is important to note that we have provided, and continue to provide, facemasks to public servants, groups and association."

Abiodun said the test had intensified its contact tracing and would continue to test and treat people suspected or infected with the virus.

He added, “As of today, we have screened over 10,000 people and tested over 700. In addition to that, we have intensified our contact tracing capacity and have traced over 551 contacts of the COVID-19 positive patients.

“We are doing this to detect and treat people who are already infected rather than leaving them undetected which will be more detrimental because this will increase community transmission.”

