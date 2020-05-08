Ebonyi Records Two New Coronavirus Cases

David Umahi, governor of the state, on Friday said the cases were a couple, who recently came into the state despite restrictions on movement.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 08, 2020

Two more cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Ebonyi State, bringing the total number of cases in the state to seven.

He said, “The man and wife have tested positive for Coronavirus. 

"The man is 26 years old while the wife is 19 years old and they are from Ezza Inyimagu in Ekwulegu community in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

“They have been moved to the treatment centre but no cause for alarm, we are on top of the situation."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

