I Can’t Wait To Join My Colleagues In The Senate –Orji Kalu

The Supreme Court had on Friday upturned his conviction for alleged fraud and ordered a retrial.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 08, 2020

Former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, whose conviction was nullified by the Supreme Court on Friday, has said that he can’t wait to rejoin his colleagues in the Senate after spending the last five months in prison.

Justice Mohammed Idris had in December 2019 sentenced the ex-governor to 12 years imprisonment for the fraud he allegedly perpetrated during his tenure as Abia State governor. 

But in a unanimous judgment of the Supreme Court led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour on Friday, the apex court nullified the entire trial on the grounds that the constitution does not permit a judge elevated to a higher court to return to a lower court to conclude a part-heard case.

In a statement, the former Abia State governor said his stay in prison had taught him invaluable lessons about the country’s justice system.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Nullifies Orji Uzor Kalu's Conviction, Orders Fresh Trial 0 Comments 7 Hours Ago

He said, “Today, the Supreme Court of Nigeria gave a judgment in my favour, quashing the conviction which the lower court had entered against me. By today's judgment, the Apex court of our dear country affirmed my right to fair hearing and equal protection of the law.

“The past five months have been quite a profound period for me. As challenging as that period has been, it has provided me an opportunity to learn invaluable lessons about our country, our peoples, our justice system and the true meaning of love. I mean love for family, love for our country and love for humanity.

“Events of the past five months gave me an added perspective on matters of justice and injustice in Nigeria. I look forward to rejoining my colleagues in the Senate as soon as possible.” 

 

