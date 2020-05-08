JUST IN: Delta Discharges Third COVID-19 Patient

Delta State has discharged another person infected with COVID-19 after treatment.

This was disclosed by the state government via its official Twitter handle, with the latest discharge bringing the total number of persons discharged in the state to three.

The state now has 11 active cases after recording 17 cases with three deaths and three persons discharged.

The state government has in place a dusk-to-dawn curfew to restrict movement and contain the spread of the virus.

Also, wearing of face mask has been made compulsory for anyone, who goes to public place.

