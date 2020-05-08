Nigeria At Community Transmission Phase Of COVID-19, Lockdown, Curfew Violations Dangerous —Boss Mustapha

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, has said Nigeria was at the community transmission phase of Coronavirus where violations of guidelines could portend danger for the country.



Mustapha made the comments during the briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Friday.



He said, “The outcome of our surveillance still points to the fact that violations are still rampant and as I have always pointed out, portends a very dangerous trend. Boss Mustapha



“Nigeria is presently at the community transmission phase and yesterday – Thursday 7th May, 2020, we witnessed the highest single-day number of 381 confirmed cases. This could be considered worrisome but for the fact that this rise is associated with our increased testing capacity, which has provided an opportunity to detect hitherto hidden cases



“However, this increased testing does not translate to higher fatality rates as in the last few days, we have witnessed a good number of discharges and a continually reducing daily fatality rate."



The SGF added that Nigeria was running out of bed space for positive cases.



He said, “We have also received reports from the states, which suggests that the treatment centres are running out of bed spaces.

"As we assess the situation, the PTF shall also begin to examine our peculiar circumstances, modify the strategies for care management, and consider viable alternatives, where necessary. At the appropriate time, the guidelines and protocols shall be unfolded.”