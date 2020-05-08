Nigeria At Community Transmission Phase Of COVID-19, Lockdown, Curfew Violations Dangerous —Boss Mustapha

Mustapha made the comments during the briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Friday.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 08, 2020

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, has said Nigeria was at the community transmission phase of Coronavirus where violations of guidelines could portend danger for the country.

Mustapha made the comments during the briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Friday.

He said, “The outcome of our surveillance still points to the fact that violations are still rampant and as I have always pointed out, portends a very dangerous trend.  Boss Mustapha

“Nigeria is presently at the community transmission phase and yesterday – Thursday 7th May, 2020, we witnessed the highest single-day number of 381 confirmed cases. This could be considered worrisome but for the fact that this rise is associated with our increased testing capacity, which has provided an opportunity to detect hitherto hidden cases

“However, this increased testing does not translate to higher fatality rates as in the last few days, we have witnessed a good number of discharges and a continually reducing daily fatality rate."

The SGF added that Nigeria was running out of bed space for positive cases.

He said, “We have also received reports from the states, which suggests that the treatment centres are running out of bed spaces. 
"As we assess the situation, the PTF shall also begin to examine our peculiar circumstances, modify the strategies for care management, and consider viable alternatives, where necessary. At the appropriate time, the guidelines and protocols shall be unfolded.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Borno Doctor Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Panic As Three Health Workers Die, 24 Others Test Positive For COVID-19 In Kano Orthopaedic Hospital
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerians Evacuated From United Kingdom Arrive Lagos Airport
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: WHO Warns Against Madagascar’s Herbal Remedy
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Orders NCDC Officials On Fact-finding Mission To Go On 14-day Isolation
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal How Serving And Retired Nigerian Judges Illegally Inserted Names Of Their Children, Relatives In List Of Judges To Be Appointed Into Judiciary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Loses Nephew
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal EFCC Operative Arrests Woman Over N1,500 Sharwama In Benue State
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Borno Doctor Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Panic As Three Health Workers Die, 24 Others Test Positive For COVID-19 In Kano Orthopaedic Hospital
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics I Can’t Wait To Join My Colleagues In The Senate –Orji Kalu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Why Almajiris Are Moving To The South-West —SERAP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerians Evacuated From United Kingdom Arrive Lagos Airport
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption We’re Ready For Orji Kalu’s Retrial –EFCC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Another Commissioner Dies In Taraba State
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Police Conclude Plans To Rearrest Man Framed-up After Catching Senior Police Officer In Bed With His Wife
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Pays Salaries Of Striking Varsity Lecturers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad