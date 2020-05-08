Nigeria Could Experience Famine in 2021, Says Poultry Association Boss

He said his prediction was based on the inability of farmers to work on their farms due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 08, 2020

President of Poultry Association of Nigeria, Ezekiel Mam, has predicted that the country would experience farming by 2021.

While speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday, he said his prediction was based on the inability of farmers to work on their farms due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

He said, “Already, the rainy season has set in so if the maize producers, soybeans farmers could not go to their farms, that is a threat to the poultry industry.

“This is because 70 per cent of the raw materials for the poultry industry, especially poultry production is soya and maize. We have two issues, which are the lockdown, security, and activities of bandits.

“We need to wake up, the government needs to wake up to its duties because we are generally experiencing terrible and tough times.”

