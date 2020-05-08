Nigeria Records 386 New Cases Of Coronavirus

Nigeria has recorded 386 new Coronavirus cases, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

In a post on Twitter on Friday evening, the agency said, “176-Lagos, 65-Kano, 31-Katsina, 20-FCT, 17-Borno, 15-Bauchi, 14-Nasarawa, 13-Ogun, 10-Plateau, 4-Oyo, 4-Sokoto, 4-Rivers, 3-Kaduna, 2-Edo, 2-Ebonyi, 2-Ondo, 1-Enugu, 1-Imo, 1-Gombe, 1-Osun. COVID-19 Test

“3912 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria, Discharged: 679, deaths: 117.”