Nigerians Suggest Lockdown Extension As Lagos Records All-time Daily High Of 183 COVID-19 Cases

On Thursday, Lagos recorded an all-time high of 183 cases of COVID-19 in a single day.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 08, 2020

Some Nigerians are piling pressure on the federal and Lagos State government to place a fresh lockdown on Lagos to reduce the spread of Coronavirus.

On Thursday, Lagos recorded an all-time high of 183 cases of COVID-19 in a single day. 

A dusk-to-dawn curfew was announced by President Muhammadu Buhari last week after the outrage that greeted the lockdown. 

Since the  lockdown was lifted on Sunday, the state has recorded 423 cases. 

While calling for the extension of the lockdown, some Nigerians are however, urging the government to provide palliatives to cushion the effects of the lockdown.Using the hashtag, #extendlockdown, many Nigerians took to Twitter to ask the government to do something before it gets out of hand.

@Irunnia_ said, “When I saw 183 cases in Lagos, I thought my eyes made a mistake. Please, the government should #extendlockdown before we turn to Italy.”  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Projects 120,000 COVID-19 Cases By July, August 0 Comments 5 Hours Ago

@Danny_Walterr tweeted, “The idea of #extendlockdown is brilliant if this government provides palliatives for people just as in other countries but asking people who feed daily from sales to stay at home with nothing and eat what? sand?”

@ezraallen14 said, “183 cases in Lagos. At this rate, if the government doesn’t call for a second total lockdown of the nation, I'm afraid the number will increase drastically within days. How can the government see this happening and still decide to keep quiet?”

@debbietolz said, “183 cases in Lagos and the lockdown has only been lifted for four days. We don't need a prophet to tell us what would happen if Lagos isn't locked down. Everyone, please stay at home.”

@bimboro1 tweeted, “183 cases in Lagos! Very impressive! Is this government clueless? Another way to kill Lagosians. Numbers are now getting to this point and no one can think clearly that you should #lockdownLagos now.” 

@toyinobaterulp said, “Once upon a time, the total number of cases was less than 300, now we are recording 381 cases in a day. God help us! #lockdownlagos.”
 

