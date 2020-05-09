Blogger Abducted In Bayelsa By Masked Men

The abductors were said to have seized the victim's phones and that of his relative before he was whisked to a yet to be known destination.

by Saharareporters, New York May 09, 2020

Mienpamo Saint, a news blogger and owner of Naijalivetv.com, has been abducted at his home in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, by some masked men.

This incident occurred around 1:00am on Saturday, family members said. 

The abductors were said to have seized the victim's phones and that of his relative before he was whisked to a yet to be known destination. Mienpamo Saint

When contacted, spokesperson for the police in Bayelsa, Ansinim Butswat, said he was yet to be briefed on the matter, promising to get back to our correspondent as soon as he had more information.

He had however, not done so as of the time of this report. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Gives Thugs N50m To Burn Down SaharaReporters' Civic Media Lab, Targets TVC Journalist, HEDA For Criticizing Him
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Opinion 100 Days Behind Bars (And Counting) For Gambian Journalist By Jeffrey Smith
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Journalism Presidency Reacts To Brouhaha Over Telegraph Interview
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Human Rights State Agents Arrest Nigerian Journalist
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Journalism Six Journalists Arrested In Cote d’Ivoire Over Mutiny Reports
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption UK Dailymail Forced To Apologize To Prosecutor Over Publication Of False Claims By Ibori's Lawyer
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal How Serving And Retired Nigerian Judges Illegally Inserted Names Of Their Children, Relatives In List Of Judges To Be Appointed Into Judiciary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Records 386 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Scandal EFCC Operative Arrests Woman Over N1,500 Sharwama In Benue State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption How Speaker Of Lagos Assembly, Obasa, Clerk Deceived House Members
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Loses Nephew
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Pays Salaries Of Striking Varsity Lecturers
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics I Can’t Wait To Join My Colleagues In The Senate –Orji Kalu
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Borno Doctor Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram No Evidence That Shekau Received €5m Foreign Fund From An NGO
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH My Uncle Died Of Coronavirus Symptoms, His Wife Now Sick But NCDC Failed To Respond, Kano Resident Says
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Ogun Extends Lockdown For One Week
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerians Suggest Lockdown Extension As Lagos Records All-time Daily High Of 183 COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad