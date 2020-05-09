Blogger Abducted In Bayelsa By Masked Men

Mienpamo Saint, a news blogger and owner of Naijalivetv.com, has been abducted at his home in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, by some masked men.

This incident occurred around 1:00am on Saturday, family members said.

The abductors were said to have seized the victim's phones and that of his relative before he was whisked to a yet to be known destination. Mienpamo Saint

When contacted, spokesperson for the police in Bayelsa, Ansinim Butswat, said he was yet to be briefed on the matter, promising to get back to our correspondent as soon as he had more information.

He had however, not done so as of the time of this report.

