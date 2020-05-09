COVID-19: Multiple Deaths In Bauchi Town Normal, Says Deputy Governor

Tela, who is also the Chairman of the Task Force on COVID-19, made this known on Saturday while giving an update on the pandemic in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 09, 2020

The Bauchi State deputy governor, Baba Tela, has said multiple deaths in Azare under Katagum Local Government Area were not caused by Coronavirus but “normal and seasonal.”

Tela, who is also the Chairman of the Task Force on COVID-19, made this known on Saturday while giving an update on the pandemic in the state.

He said, “Following investigation of reports that there were multiple deaths of Coronavirus patients in Azare, we only confirmed that only one death of COVID-19 patient was recorded at the FMC, Azare. 

“I went to the cemetery to investigate the report of multiple deaths in Azare but I confirmed that it was normal and seasonal deaths.

“We agree that most of the deaths occurred within the same age brackets with those deaths recorded in Kano. The reason is that Kano, Jigawa and Azare have the same peculiarities.”

Ibrahim Baba, a former member of the House of Representatives from Bauchi, had written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari over the “massive outbreak of Coronavirus” in Azare.

In the letter dated May 8, 2020, Baba said Azare had recorded over 100 COVID-19 deaths in the last one week.

He said this had resulted in panic and confusion among residents, appealing to the President to direct the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to visit the town.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu, Mulls Another Lockdown After Violation Of Guidelines By Residents
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Popular Businessman, Others Die Of Coronavirus Complications In Yobe As Anxiety Rises Among Residents
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Panic In Bauchi Community As Over 100 People Die Of COVID-19 Within Seven Days
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass Four Million
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: 12 Health Workers Test Positive For COVID-19 In Bauchi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu, Mulls Another Lockdown After Violation Of Guidelines By Residents
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Popular Businessman, Others Die Of Coronavirus Complications In Yobe As Anxiety Rises Among Residents
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption How Speaker Of Lagos Assembly, Obasa, Clerk Deceived House Members
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Panic In Bauchi Community As Over 100 People Die Of COVID-19 Within Seven Days
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Boko Haram No Evidence That Shekau Received €5m Foreign Fund From An NGO
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal How Serving And Retired Nigerian Judges Illegally Inserted Names Of Their Children, Relatives In List Of Judges To Be Appointed Into Judiciary
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Abacha's Loot: Let Us Worship The North And Forget Other Regions By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel COVID-19: FRSC Intercepts Truck Conveying 13 Northern Youth In Ondo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion The Supreme Court And Orji Uzo Kalu's Conviction By Evans Ufeli Esq
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Pays Salaries Of Striking Varsity Lecturers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Loses Nephew
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion The Sorry State Of Nigeria’s Judiciary Among Others Makes The Battle Cry For A Revolution Inevitable By Francis Adewale
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad