EXCLUSIVE: How Nigeria Immigration Service Boss, Babandede, Illegally Got Tenure Extended

by SaharaReporters, New York May 09, 2020

Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammed Babandede, has illegally gotten his tenure of office extended.

Appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on May 15, 2016, Babandede under normal circumstances should retire from office this month after spending the statutory 35 years in service but through the help of senior figures in the Ministry of Interior and Presidency has had his tenure extended by another two years.

Insider sources, who confirmed the development to SaharaReporters, said that the illegal tenure extension was made possible after some good amount of money changed hands.

The source further revealed that there are plans to officially announce the extension on Monday or before the end of next week.  Muhammed Babandede ChannelsTV

It was gathered that President Buhari had already given accent to the move, thereby clearing the way for Babandede, who is the longest serving NIS top officer, to remain at the helm of affairs of the agency for another two years.

Following the development, the next most senior official in the NIS, Isa Jere, who is said to have only two years left out of his 35 years in service, will be denied the chance to head the agency as should have been the case under a fair and just atmosphere. See Also Sahara Reporters Nigerian Immigration Service Threatens To Sack Employees For Participating In Falz ‘Bop Daddy’ Video Challenge 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago

“Nigeria Immigration Service boss tenure had already been extended illegally by top persons in the Ministry of Interior and Presidency after some cool amount changed hands.

“His tenure is supposed to end this month but he has bribed his way to get extension despite being accused of gross nepotism and abuse of office in the past,” the source said.

It was gathered that staff of the NIS were saddened at the development especially as a result of Babandede’s alleged dictatorial tendencies and his penchant to sit on the promotion of officers under him.

A native of Jigawa State, Babandede, who tested positive for Coronavirus after returning from a trip to the United Kingdom on March 22, 2020, took over office from Martin Abeshi.

He has since recovered from the virus after testing negative twice.  See Also Sahara Reporters COVID-19: Nigeria Immigration Service Boss Recovers, Tests Negative 0 Comments 3 Weeks Ago

