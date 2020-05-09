Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass Four Million

The virus, since its outbreak in Wuhan Province of China, has spread to 212 countries and territories around the world.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 09, 2020

The global cases of Coronavirus have surpassed the four million mark.

A total of 4,043,058 cases have been recorded globally as at the last count, according to update by Worldometers. 

The United States of America remained the highest hit county with 1,324,352 cases.

According to President Donald Trump, the US recorded such figure because of the massive test being conducted by the government. 

The US has tested 8,659,925 persons.

2,567 new cases and 86 new deaths in the United States

The US is followed by Spain, Italy, United Kingdom and Russia with 262,783, 217,185, 211,364 and 198,676 cases respectively.

Arica has confirmed cases with 59,601 confirmed cases.

Lesotho is the only country in Africa that is yet to record any case of COVID-19.

South Africa has recorded the most cases on the continent with 8,895.

The country is followed by Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Ghana and Nigeria with 8,476, 5,873, 5,369, 4,012 and 3,912 cases respectively.

In death toll, a total of 277,007 deaths have been recorded globally.

On the positive side, the world has been able to fight the virus with different methods.

With no approved vaccine to cure persons infected with the virus, some countries have been able to develop local means of combatting the virus.

1,403,966 persons have recovered from the virus after infection.

Countries like Faroe Island, New Caledonia, Falkland Islands, and Papua New Guinea have all recovered from the virus.

With no vaccines, the World Health Organisation has recommended safety precaution from preventing further spread of the virus.

“Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.

“Maintain at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and others. Avoid going to crowded places. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

“Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene.

“Stay home and self-isolate even with minor symptoms such as cough, headache, mild fever, until you recover,” the WHO advised.

