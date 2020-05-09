JUST IN: 12 Health Workers Test Positive For COVID-19 In Bauchi

Twelve health workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bauchi State.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Aliyu Maigoro, disclosed this at a news conference on Saturday in Bauchi.

Maigoro said six of the infected workers are in Azare, headquarters of Katagum Local Government Area, while others are in Bauchi, the state capital.

He said, “As at today, we have 12 medical officers in the whole of Bauchi State who have been infected with COVID-19.

“Six of them are in Azare, headquarters of Katagum Local Government Council of the state, while others are here in Bauchi.

“Let me, however, tell you that we have not recorded any death among these medical workers.”

Speaking on patients fleeing isolation centres in some states, the commissioner said, “We have a link between Bauchi and other states; our surveillance team has a link; if you escape, they will give us your contact, which we will use to trace you.

“There is inter-state synergy; we have just apprehended a contact from Taraba State, who came to Bauchi and he is being isolated.

“Wherever you are, once we have your address, we are going to get you, because if we don’t, you are going to infect other people in the community.”