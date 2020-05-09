Kano Records Five More COVID-19 Deaths

The Kano State Ministry of Health on Saturday announced five more COVID-19 related deaths as the number of confirmed cases in the state increased to 547.

This brings to 18 the number of deaths from the ravaging viral disease in the state.

The ministry disclosed this on its Twitter account.

It however, did not give additional information like the age, sex, nationality and medical history of the deceased.

It said, “‪#COVID19KN Update as at 11:35pm 8th May 2020‬

‪65 new cases of #COVID19Kano cases confirmed.‬

"‪Total confirmed cases in @KanostateNg are now 547.‬

‪"1 additional #COVID19Kano patient discharged.‬

"‪5 #COVID19Kano deaths were recorded.”

