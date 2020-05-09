Kwara Records One COVID-19 Death

Kwara State Government has recorded one death from COVID-19 in the state.

The person was brought to the state from Lagos after he suffered stroke.

He subsequently died from complications from the virus.

According to Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, the man, his wife and children were tested for the virus and their results came back positive.

He said, "Before his death, the government had treated him, his wife and their child as suspected cases and samples were taken from them.

"The results of their samples came back positive. Unfortunately, he died early Saturday morning even before the family got to know about their COVID status.

"He has been buried accordingly. Everyone involved in the burial has now had their samples taken."

The Rapid Response Team has moved in to bring all those involved into the isolation centre, including the wife and the child.

The government also announces four new positive cases of COVID-19 from amongst those, who sneaked into the state from the North-Western axis of the country.

This brings to 28 the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kwara State.

Out of these, 19 are active while nine have been discharged.