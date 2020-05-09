Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu, Mulls Another Lockdown After Violation Of Guidelines By Residents

Lagos State may be in for another round of total lockdown should residents fail to adhere to the public health guidelines issued by the state government in response to the fight against Coronavirus.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known on Saturday during a maiden briefing after the easing of a five-week lockdown imposed by the Federal Government.

Sanwo-Olu said the state government would be forced to review the terms of easing the lockdown if there was no improvement in the adherence to the guidelines initiated to break the cycle of transmission of the dreaded virus.

He said, “As a government elected to uphold security of its citizens, which include health security, we will not hesitate to review the terms of the easing of lockdown if we do not see an improvement in adherence to our public health guidelines in the next couple of days.

“We will be forced to take a painful decision of bringing the entire system under lockdown if we continue to see evidence that Lagosians are determined to flout the rules.

“As we eased restrictions on movement, we have increased our testing capacity and we are also actively increasing our isolation capacity.

“Members of the public will also see a change in our isolation strategy in the weeks ahead as we transition towards decentralisation.” See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Projects 120,000 COVID-19 Cases By July, August