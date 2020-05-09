Rights Activist Challenges Government On Infected Cases In Lagos Mainland, Says Nobody Is Missing

Comrade Wale Balogun, an activist in Nigeria, has challenged the Lagos State Government on the number of confirmed cases of #Coronavirus recorded in Lagos Mainland.

The rights activist also challenged the Chairpersons of Lagos Mainland Local Government Area, Mrs Omolola Rashidat Essien; and Yaba Local Council Development Area, Mr Kayode Omiyale, on the steps they are taking to prevent the uncontrollable spread of the virus in the area.

According to the Lagos State Government, Lagos Mainland had recorded over 500 cases of the total cases confirmed in the country.

In an open letter to Essien and Omiyale, Balogun said residents of the local governments found it hard to believe the figures being reported as no member of the council areas was missing.

He said, “This question becomes necessary because as at April 18, Lagos Mainland was reported to have recorded 114 positive cases while the new figure of 541 cases was not only worrisome but dreadful.

“Residents of our community believed COVID-19 is real but find it difficult to belief that over 500 of them are reported positive without knowing them. Which part or streets of Lagos Mainland is the pandemic more prevalent? Who are the victims that the residents cannot at least notice are suffering from one aliment or the other.

“We are asking this question because Lagos Mainland is a community where we know ourselves because of our close affinity and very close social interaction.

“We are also aware that it is not ethical to disclose the victims because of possible and attendant stigmatisation while they have the personal choice of sharing their experience if and after they recovered from the killer virus. But then, the issue remains we know ourselves, none of us are missing.”

Balogun added that while the residents would not be taking chances by not adhering to safety precautions, government must provide necessary clarifications and enlightenment being demanded by residents of the community on the reported cases.

The rights activist challenged the political representatives of the local government to make public what they have done so far in preventing the spread of the virus.

He said, “Lagos Mainland Federal Constituency residents will like to know what you have done so far to curb and prevent the spread of the deadly pandemic in our community.

“Thus, hope our community is not being stigmatised for being the hotbed of Coronavirus pandemic for pecuniary reasons by the Lagos State Government while the local government authorities keep mute in connivance.

“It is our collective responsibility to stamp out Coronavirus pandemic in Lagos Mainland by obeying instructions from professional health practitioners.”