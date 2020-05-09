Rights Activist Challenges Government On Infected Cases In Lagos Mainland, Says Nobody Is Missing

The rights activist also challenged the Chairpersons of Lagos Mainland Local Government Area, Mrs Omolola Rashidat Essien; and Yaba Local Council Development Area, Mr Kayode Omiyale, on the steps they are taking to prevent the uncontrollable spread of the virus in the area.

by Saharareporters, New York May 09, 2020

Comrade Wale Balogun, an activist in Nigeria, has challenged the Lagos State Government on the number of confirmed cases of #Coronavirus recorded in Lagos Mainland.

The rights activist also challenged the Chairpersons of Lagos Mainland Local Government Area, Mrs Omolola Rashidat Essien; and Yaba Local Council Development Area, Mr Kayode Omiyale, on the steps they are taking to prevent the uncontrollable spread of the virus in the area.

According to the Lagos State Government, Lagos Mainland had recorded over 500 cases of the total cases confirmed in the country.

In an open letter to Essien and Omiyale, Balogun said residents of the local governments found it hard to believe the figures being reported as no member of the council areas was missing. 

He said, “This question becomes necessary because as at April 18, Lagos Mainland was reported to have recorded 114 positive cases while the new figure of 541 cases was not only worrisome but dreadful.

“Residents of our community believed COVID-19 is real but find it difficult to belief that over 500 of them are reported positive without knowing them. Which part or streets of Lagos Mainland is the pandemic more prevalent? Who are the victims that the residents cannot at least notice are suffering from one aliment or the other.

“We are asking this question because Lagos Mainland is a community where we know ourselves because of our close affinity and very close social interaction.

“We are also aware that it is not ethical to disclose the victims because of possible and attendant stigmatisation while they have the personal choice of sharing their experience if and after they recovered from the killer virus. But then, the issue remains we know ourselves, none of us are missing.”

Balogun added that while the residents would not be taking chances by not adhering to safety precautions, government must provide necessary clarifications and enlightenment being demanded by residents of the community on the reported cases. 

The rights activist challenged the political representatives of the local government to make public what they have done so far in preventing the spread of the virus.

He said, “Lagos Mainland Federal Constituency residents will like to know what you have done so far to curb and prevent the spread of the deadly pandemic in our community. 

“Thus, hope our community is not being stigmatised for being the hotbed of Coronavirus pandemic for pecuniary reasons by the Lagos State Government while the local government authorities keep mute in connivance.

“It is our collective responsibility to stamp out Coronavirus pandemic in Lagos Mainland by obeying instructions from professional health practitioners.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Panic In Bauchi Community As Over 100 People Die Of COVID-19 Within Seven Days
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Records 386 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Borno Doctor Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH My Uncle Died Of Coronavirus Symptoms, His Wife Now Sick But NCDC Failed To Respond, Kano Resident Says
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerians Suggest Lockdown Extension As Lagos Records All-time Daily High Of 183 COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Panic In Bauchi Community As Over 100 People Die Of COVID-19 Within Seven Days
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal How Serving And Retired Nigerian Judges Illegally Inserted Names Of Their Children, Relatives In List Of Judges To Be Appointed Into Judiciary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption How Speaker Of Lagos Assembly, Obasa, Clerk Deceived House Members
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Records 386 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Loses Nephew
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion The Supreme Court And Orji Uzo Kalu's Conviction By Evans Ufeli Esq
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Scandal EFCC Operative Arrests Woman Over N1,500 Sharwama In Benue State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Pays Salaries Of Striking Varsity Lecturers
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Boko Haram No Evidence That Shekau Received €5m Foreign Fund From An NGO
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion The Sorry State Of Nigeria’s Judiciary Among Others Makes The Battle Cry For A Revolution Inevitable By Francis Adewale
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal Oldest Judge In Lagos, Isiaka Isola Oluwa, Dies At 102
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Borno Doctor Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad