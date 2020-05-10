About 150 Deaths Recorded In Azare Within 30 Days, Says Bauchi Governor

by SaharaReporters, New York May 10, 2020

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammad, has said that about 150 people died in Azare, the headquarters of Katagum Local Government Area, in the last 30 days.

Mohammad said hypertension and other related diseases were responsible for some of the deaths.

Ibrahim Baba, a former member of the House of Representatives from Bauchi, had written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari over a massive outbreak of Coronavirus in Azare. 

In the letter dated May 8, 2020, Baba said Azare had recorded over 100 COVID-19 deaths in the last one week.

But speaking on Sunday, Governor Mohammad told journalist that about 150 had died so far in the last 30 days, according to a report received from the committee set up to investigate the strange death.

He said, “We have reviewed the rumour about Azare that it has become a morgue. It’s not true, we have gotten the statistics of the death in the last 30 days.

“About 150 died in Azare, an average of about eight death per day and most of them we have found the cause to arising from hypertension and other related diseases.

“It’s not true that people are falling and dying in Azare, even if that is the situation ,we are moving there as a government.”


 

