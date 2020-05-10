American Invited To Nigeria By Man She Met On Internet Dies Of Suspected Coronavirus Infection In Delta State

Our correspondent reliably gathered that the American, whose identity could not be ascertained at the time of this report, was said to have died on Sunday morning after she manifested some symptoms of the virus and was rushed to a private hospital at Osubi, Orerokpe under Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 10, 2020

A United States citizen said to have been invited to Nigeria by a young man she met on the Internet, has died of suspected Coronavirus complications in Delta State, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Speaking with our correspondent, a security official attached to a police station in the local government, disclosed that the young man and the white lady had been lodged at a hotel in Osubi town since her arrival in Nigeria on March 3, 2020. 

The official said, "The young man and the American white lady lodged in a hotel in Osubi where they spent some weeks. The white lady fell sick and she began to manifest some symptoms of COVID-19, especially severe coughing. At this stage, her lover rushed her to a private clinic in Osubi but she gave up the ghost this morning.

"Immediately she died at the hospital, her Nigerian lover carried her corpse in a Venza car to the Orerokpe Police Division and he was arrested by the police. While still at the station, a doctor was brought and took samples from the corpse for test." 

The situation, our correspondent reliably gathered, had created tension in the council area.

When contacted over the issue, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya, confirmed the incident, explaining that the white lady’s corpse was brought to Orerokpe Police Station by her lover, who revealed to the police that the deceased had severe cough for about a week until she died on Sunday morning.

According to Onowakpoyeya, the blood sample of the woman, that of her lover and others, who may have had contact with her, have been taken for test.

