BREAKING: 160 Nigerians Evacuated From United States Arrive Abuja

Some 160 Nigerians, who indicated interest to return to the country following the outbreak of Coronavirus in the world, have arrived Abuja from the United States of America.

The evacuated Nigerians, who touched down at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, would be tested for COVID-19 and immediately quarantined for 14 days.

A British Airways Boeing 747 aircraft had evacuated 253 Nigerians from the United Kingdom on Friday while some others were brought in from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

