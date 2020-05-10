BREAKING: 160 Nigerians Evacuated From United States Arrive Abuja

The evacuated Nigerians, who touched down at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, would be tested for COVID-19 and immediately quarantined for 14 days.

by Saharareporters, New York May 10, 2020

Some 160 Nigerians, who indicated interest to return to the country following the outbreak of Coronavirus in the world, have arrived Abuja from the United States of America.

The evacuated Nigerians, who touched down at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, would be tested for COVID-19 and immediately quarantined for 14 days. 

A British Airways Boeing 747 aircraft had evacuated 253 Nigerians from the United Kingdom on Friday while some others were brought in from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. 
See Also PUBLIC HEALTH We’re Treated Like Prisoners, Nigerians Evacuated From Dubai Say 0 Comments 6 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Politics Rivers Governor, Wike, Supervises Demolition Of Hotels, Others Over Coronavirus Lockdown Violation
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu, Mulls Another Lockdown After Violation Of Guidelines By Residents
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We’re Treated Like Prisoners, Nigerians Evacuated From Dubai Say
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Records 239 New COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UK Group Mourns Ondo Native, Anthony Adeyemi, Killed By Coronavirus
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Rivers Governor, Wike, Supervises Demolition Of Hotels, Others Over Coronavirus Lockdown Violation
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Another Kano Monarch Dies
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu, Mulls Another Lockdown After Violation Of Guidelines By Residents
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption We’re Ready For Orji Kalu’s Retrial –EFCC
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We’re Treated Like Prisoners, Nigerians Evacuated From Dubai Say
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Records 239 New COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Abacha's Loot: Let Us Worship The North And Forget Other Regions By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UK Group Mourns Ondo Native, Anthony Adeyemi, Killed By Coronavirus
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Multiple Deaths In Bauchi Town Normal, Says Deputy Governor
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Popular Businessman, Others Die Of Coronavirus Complications In Yobe As Anxiety Rises Among Residents
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Navy Officer Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 Absconds From Isolation Centre In Delta
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Rivers Government Gave Us Cash Gifts, New Clothes After Being Released From Isolation Centre –Recovered Coronavirus Patient
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad