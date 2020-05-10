BREAKING: Lagos Government Discharges 21 Recovered Coronavirus Patients

The Lagos State Government has discharged 21 patients, who recovered from Coronavirus.

This brings the total number of discharged persons in the state to 469.

In a tweet on Sunday, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, said those discharged include four females and 17 males.

He said, "Dear Lagosians, I come bearing good news. Today, 21 #COVID19 patients; four females and 17 males, all Nigerians, have been discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

"The patients, three from Onikan, one from Eti-Osa, one from First Cardiology Hospital, six from Lekki and 10 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital isolation centres were discharged today having fully recovered and tested negative to #COVID19 in two consecutive test readings.

"With this, the total number of cases successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities have risen to 469.”