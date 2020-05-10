BREAKING: Two COVID-19 Patients Abscond From Self-isolation In Kaduna

They were to be moved to isolation centre after being informed that they tested positive for the virus but fled their homes.

by Saharareporters, New York May 10, 2020

Two persons infected with COVID-19 have fled from self-isolation in Kaduna State.

The infected persons were being tracked by security agencies in the state.

They were to be moved to isolation centre after being informed that they tested positive for the virus but fled their homes.  SaharaReporters Media

Describing the act as irresponsible, Dr Amina Mohammed-Baloni, Commissioner for Health in the state, in the announcement condemned the behaviour, saying it was a pattern that must be stopped because it was dangerous to public safety.

Mohammed-Baloni urged members of the public, who have information about their whereabouts, to contact appropriate authorities.

She said, "Security agencies are tracking two persons who, after isolating in their homes pending receipt of their test results, fled their homes and have been incommunicado since being informed that they had tested positive and would be moved to the KDSG isolation centre for treatment.

"This reckless action is endangering themselves, their families and the larger community.

"Similar irresponsible conduct by some COVID-19 positive cases has been reported in another state.

"Details of the two persons involved have been communicated to the security agencies for tracking and surveillance.

"Members of the public who may have relevant information on the whereabouts of these persons are urged to promptly contact the authorities."

