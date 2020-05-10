COVID-19: Ganduje Attacks Northern Governors, Tells Them To Stop Making Noise About Almajiris Deportation

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has asked Northern governors to stop politicising the movement of almajiris from the state to other parts of the country.

The Kano State Government had last month sent many almajiris back to their home states as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Some state governors have claimed those deported from Kano tested positive for the virus.

But Ganduje, while speaking with journalists during a briefing on Sunday, said some of the almajiris brought to the state during the exercise also tested positive for COVID-19.

He asked his counterparts in the North to stop making noise about the movement of the kids.

He said, "We agreed at the Northern Governors Forum that all almajiris should be moved to their states of origin. That is why we are sending, in good faith and procedures, all almajiris that are not from Kano State to their respective states of origin.

"The way we are sending back almajiris to their states of origin, we are also receiving almajiris from other states who are Kano indigenes. But the fact that we are not making noise about it does not mean they are all healthy without COVID-19 infections.

"But we are not making politics out of it. Because we all believe that what they need most now is not noise making or publicity. What they need at this critical point in time is care.

"People should also understand that these children were not infected in the process of transporting them to their respective states.

“So, noise making is not fit as a way forward. All we are doing is simply to comply with the Northern Governors' Forum decision that all almajiris in our states should be taken back to their respective states, simple.”