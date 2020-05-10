Izala Society Leader In Yobe, Gashua, Dies

An Islamic scholar and leader of Jama’atul Izalatul Bid’ah Wa Iqamatul Sunnah also known as Izala Society in Gashua, Yobe State, Sheikh Muhammad Adamu Gashua, has died.

Gashua, it was gathered, died on Saturday following complications from an undisclosed illness.

He has been buried according to Islamic rites.

His burial at the Emir of Bade’s palace on Sunday morning was attended by a large crowd, who flouted the social distancing guideline put in place by the Nigerian Government to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.