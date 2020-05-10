Izala Society Leader In Yobe, Gashua, Dies

Gashua, it was gathered, died on Saturday following complications from an undisclosed illness.

by Saharareporters, New York May 10, 2020

An Islamic scholar and leader of Jama’atul Izalatul Bid’ah Wa Iqamatul Sunnah also known as Izala Society in Gashua, Yobe State, Sheikh Muhammad Adamu Gashua, has died.

Gashua, it was gathered, died on Saturday following complications from an undisclosed illness. 

He has been buried according to Islamic rites.

His burial at the Emir of Bade’s palace on Sunday morning was attended by a large crowd, who flouted the social distancing guideline put in place by the Nigerian Government to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Rivers Governor, Wike, Supervises Demolition Of Hotels, Others Over Coronavirus Lockdown Violation
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu, Mulls Another Lockdown After Violation Of Guidelines By Residents
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Lawyer Knocks Rivers Governor, Wike, For Demolishing Hotels Over Lockdown Violation
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19: Ganduje Attacks Northern Governors, Tells Them To Stop Making Noise About Almajiris Deportation
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UK Group Mourns Ondo Native, Anthony Adeyemi, Killed By Coronavirus
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Rivers Governor, Wike, Supervises Demolition Of Hotels, Others Over Coronavirus Lockdown Violation
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Another Kano Monarch Dies
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu, Mulls Another Lockdown After Violation Of Guidelines By Residents
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption We’re Ready For Orji Kalu’s Retrial –EFCC
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal Lawyer Knocks Rivers Governor, Wike, For Demolishing Hotels Over Lockdown Violation
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19: Ganduje Attacks Northern Governors, Tells Them To Stop Making Noise About Almajiris Deportation
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Sokoto Commissioner For Land And Housing, Gatawa, Dies
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Leader Of Izala Society, Sheikh Bala Lau, Alive
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Police Intercept 200 Lagos-bound Almajiris From Katsina State
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UK Group Mourns Ondo Native, Anthony Adeyemi, Killed By Coronavirus
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ex-Adamawa Senator, Wampana, Dies At 74
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We’re Treated Like Prisoners, Nigerians Evacuated From Dubai Say
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad