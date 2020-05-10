Renowned Islamic scholar and National Chairman of Jama’atul Izalatul Bid’ah Wa Iqamatul Sunnah also known as Izala Society, is alive.

In a statement on Sunday, the group said, “The Sunni-based Izala Islamic organization in Nigeria wishes to state unequivocally that its National Chairman, Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau, is alive, hale and hearty. Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau

“Contrary to a story that the sheikh is dead and social distancing has not been observed during his burial.

“Sheikh Bala Lau is at the moment in Jimeta, Adamawa State, for the Ramadan special tafsir that is transmitted live via various media fora without the usual attendance of people due to the challenge of COVID-19 pandemic.”

VIDEO: Leader Of Izala Society, Sheikh Bala Lau, Alive pic.twitter.com/5mh6euZZWZ — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) May 10, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, SaharaReporters mistook the death of Izala Society leader in Yobe State, Sheikh Muhammad Adamu Gashua, who has since been buried, to be Lau.

However, upon confirming the mistaken identity, the online news medium has since removed the publication on its platforms.

A native of Taraba State, Lau became spokesperson for the organisation at the age of 19 and rose through the ranks to become the group’s leader – a role he has held with charisma and dedication.