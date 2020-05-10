Navy Officer Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 Absconds From Isolation Centre In Delta

A serving naval officer, SM Ahmadu, who tested positive for Coronavirus in Delta State, has fled from an isolation centre.

Ahmadu, who is presently serving at the Base Maintenance Unit, was said to have absconded from the state COVID-19 isolation centre in Oghara town on Saturday where he was receiving treatment. SM Ahmadu

According to a source, the navy officer had requested to smoke marijuana when he was brought to the centre last week but was disallowed.

“He came to the isolation centre with a knife, it was this knife he used to chase the security manning the gates before escaping,” the source said.

Calls put across to the BMU’s Director of Information, Commodore Sulaiman Dahun, over the issue were not answered nor returned at the time of filing this report.