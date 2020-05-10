Navy Officer Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 Absconds From Isolation Centre In Delta

Ahmadu, who is presently serving at the Base Maintenance Unit, was said to have absconded from the state COVID-19 isolation centre in Oghara town on Saturday where he was receiving treatment.

by Saharareporters, New York May 10, 2020

A serving naval officer, SM Ahmadu, who tested positive for Coronavirus in Delta State, has fled from an isolation centre.

Ahmadu, who is presently serving at the Base Maintenance Unit, was said to have absconded from the state COVID-19 isolation centre in Oghara town on Saturday where he was receiving treatment.  SM Ahmadu

According to a source, the navy officer had requested to smoke marijuana when he was brought to the centre last week but was disallowed.

“He came to the isolation centre with a knife, it was this knife he used to chase the security manning the gates before escaping,” the source said.

Calls put across to the BMU’s Director of Information, Commodore Sulaiman Dahun, over the issue were not answered nor returned at the time of filing this report. 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Politics Rivers Governor, Wike, Supervises Demolition Of Hotels, Others Over Coronavirus Lockdown Violation
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu, Mulls Another Lockdown After Violation Of Guidelines By Residents
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We’re Treated Like Prisoners, Nigerians Evacuated From Dubai Say
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UK Group Mourns Ondo Native, Anthony Adeyemi, Killed By Coronavirus
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 160 Nigerians Evacuated From United States Arrive Abuja
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Rivers Governor, Wike, Supervises Demolition Of Hotels, Others Over Coronavirus Lockdown Violation
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Another Kano Monarch Dies
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption We’re Ready For Orji Kalu’s Retrial –EFCC
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu, Mulls Another Lockdown After Violation Of Guidelines By Residents
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We’re Treated Like Prisoners, Nigerians Evacuated From Dubai Say
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UK Group Mourns Ondo Native, Anthony Adeyemi, Killed By Coronavirus
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 160 Nigerians Evacuated From United States Arrive Abuja
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Records 239 New COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Police Intercept 200 Lagos-bound Almajiris From Katsina State
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Multiple Deaths In Bauchi Town Normal, Says Deputy Governor
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Rivers Government Gave Us Cash Gifts, New Clothes After Being Released From Isolation Centre –Recovered Coronavirus Patient
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ex-Adamawa Senator, Wampana, Dies At 74
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad