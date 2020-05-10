Rivers Governor, Wike, Supervises Demolition Of Hotels, Others Over Coronavirus Lockdown Violation

A resident of the state, who witnessed the demolition exercise on Sunday, told SaharaReporters that the incident has sent panic across the city.

by Saharareporters, New York May 10, 2020

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday supervised the demolition of two hotels and other business facilities in Eleme and Onne areas of the state after they violated the lockdown order put in place to curb the spread of the Coronavirus. 

The two hotels are Prodest Hotel, Eleme, and Etemeteh Hotel, Onne.

He said, "He was at Eleme to demolish Prodest Hotel for violating the lockdown order.

"Bars and laundry services are also affected. There is panic everywhere."

