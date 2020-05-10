Three More COVID-19 Deaths Recorded In Kano

by Saharareporters, New York May 10, 2020

The Kano State Ministry of Health has announced three more COVID-19-related deaths as the number of confirmed cases in the state increased to 576.

This brings to 21 the total number of deaths caused by the virus in the state.

The ministry disclosed this on its Twitter account, saying, #COVID19KN Update as at 11:40pm 9th May 2020. 29 new cases of #COVID19Kano cases confirmed.

‪”Total confirmed cases in @KanostateNg are now 576.

‪”10 additional #COVID19Kano patients were discharged, three #COVID19Kano deaths were recorded.”

