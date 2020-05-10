Two Fleeing Kaduna COVID-19 Patients Arrested, Moved To Isolation Centre

Two COVID-19 patients in Kaduna State, who absconded from self-isolation, have been arrested and moved to an isolation centre.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that the two persons absconded after being informed that they tested positive for the virus and would be moved to an isolation centre.

"Security agencies have successfully tracked the two COVID-19 positive persons who fled their homes shortly after they were notified of their test results," the state government said on Sunday evening. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Two COVID-19 Patients Abscond From Self-isolation In Kaduna

Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Mohammed-Baloni, also confirmed that both of them were now at the isolation centre.