Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia State, is still in Kuje Prison in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

A source told SaharaReporters on Monday that the judgment of the Supreme Court does not affect him.

It was gathered that the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Correctional Service, Mr Jaafar Ahmed, has refused to release Kalu because there was no order from the Supreme Court to that effect.