COVID-19: Bayelsa Index Case Discharged After Recovery

The index case and two others, who earlier tested positive for Coronavirus have recovered and discharged from isolation centre in Bayelsa State.

Co-chairman of Covid-19 Task Force and Permanent Secretary, Bayelsa State Ministry of Health, Dr Inodu Apoku, who made the announcement, advised those, who recently returned from high-risk states such as Lagos to self-Isolate.

According to Apoku, this was a precautionary measure to curb the spread of Coronavirus in Bayelsa and country at large.

He said, “If you know that you recently travelled from Lagos, Ogun, Abuja and other high risk states to Bayelsa State, please for the sake of your health and others around you, go on self-isolation for 14 days.”