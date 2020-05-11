Ex-President Of Nigerian Society Of Engineers, Inuwa, Dies

Inuwa was the 16th President of the NSE and the first person from the Northern part of Nigeria to head the engineering body.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 11, 2020

A former President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr Ibrahim Khaleel Inuwa, is dead.

He died on Monday at his residence in Kano.  Late Engr Ibrahim Khaleel Inuwa

Incumbent President of the NSE, Engr Babagana Mohammed, confirmed the death of Inuwa, who was a former Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, and later Commissioner for Animal Health and Forestry in Kano State.

Mohammed in a post on Facebook, said, “It is with heavy heart but with total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah that I officially announce the painful demise of one of our revered past Presidents, Engr. Ibrahim Khaleel Inuwa, (President of NSE, 1989 - 1990).

“Engr Inuwa passed on peacefully earlier today at his residence in Sharada NNDC Estate, Kano.

“I have conveyed heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the deceased.” 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

