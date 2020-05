Abdulrazak Ismail Tsiga, a lawmaker representing Bakori Local Government Area in Katsina State, has died.

Tsiga's death was first announced on Sunday by his colleague, Abduljalal Aaron Runka, representing Safana Constituency, on his Facebook page.

The lawmaker reportedly died at Malumfashi General Hospital after suffering a brief illness.

He is also reported to have been in and out of hospital for various health conditions since he was sworn in on June 6, 2019.