Nigerian Households Spent N2trn On Petrol, Electricity In 2019 –NBS

Households in Nigeria spent a total of N2.02trn on petrol and electricity in 2019, the National Bureau of Statistics has said.

The NBS said in a new report on consumption expenditure pattern that household expenditure on fuel/light accounted for 11.57 per cent of the total non-food consumption expenditure in 2019.

Households spent N2.59trn on transport; N2.46trn on health; N2.43trn on education; N2.22trn on services including telecoms and N2.12trn on rent.

Clothing, household goods, entertainment and water gulped N1.82trn, N1.14trn, N428.22bn and N192.60bn respectively, the report showed.

It said the total household expenditure on food and non-food for 2019 was N40.21trn, compared to N21.62trn in 2009/2010.

“Of this total, 56.65 per cent (60.2 per cent in 2009/10) of total household expenditure in 2019 was spent on food with the balance of about 43.35 per cent (39.8 per cent in 2009/10) spent on non-food items,” the bureau said.

According to the NBS, foods consumed outside the home, followed by transportation costs and starchy roots, tubers and plantains were responsible for the largest proportion of household expenditure, representing a combined 24.16 per cent of total household expenditure in 2019.

It said various foods consumed outside the home, starchy roots, tubers and plantains, rice, vegetables, fish and seafood, grains and flours were the top food items households spent on in 2019.

They accounted for a combined 59.19 per cent of food expenditure and 33.53 per cent of total household expenditure on food and 24.8 per cent of total household expenditure, according to the NBS.

It said expenditure on non-food items was mostly on transport, health, education and services (which includes information technology and communication equipment, insurance and financial services), rent and fuel and light, which accounted for 79.40 per cent of the non-food expenditure.