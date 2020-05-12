BREAKING: 32-year-old Man Recently Evacuated From Dubai Dies Of COVID-19 In Lagos

At least 256 Nigerians were on May 6 evacuated from the United Arab Emirates.

by Saharareporters, New York May 12, 2020

A 32-year-old man has died of COVID-19 infection in Lagos State.

The latest death was disclosed by the Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

According to Abayomi, the deceased recently returned from Dubai with severe underlying health conditions.  SaharaReporters Media

He said, “Total number of discharged #COVID19 patients in Lagos now stands at 502.

“Another #COVID19 infection related death involving 32-year-old, male has been recorded. 

“The deceased recently returned from Dubai with severe underlying health condition following evacuation of Nigerians in foreign countries by @DigiCommsNG.

“Total #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos is now 34. I urge Lagosians to remain committed to rules guiding #COVID19 infection prevention regardless of relaxation of lockdown.”

SaharaReporters recalls that at least 256 Nigerians were on May 6 evacuated from the United Arab Emirates.  See Also COVID-19: 256 Nigerians Evacuated From Dubai Arrive Lagos Travel COVID-19: 256 Nigerians Evacuated From Dubai Arrive Lagos 0 Comments 5 Days Ago

Saharareporters, New York

