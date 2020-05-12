BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Diri As Bayelsa Governor, Dismisses Alaibe’s Appeal

Alaibe had dragged the governor and the Independent National Electoral Commission to court over what he described as a ‘flawed process’ of the PDP primary.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 12, 2020

The Court of Appeal in Owerri, Imo State, has affirmed Duoye Diri as governor of Bayelsa State.

Delivering its judgment on Tuesday, the court dismissed a suit filed by former Bayelsa governorship aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Timi Alaibe, challenging the emergence of Diri as the legitimate winner of the PDP primaries held on September 3, 2019. 

But the court dismissed the suit for lacking in merit and upheld an earlier judgment of a Federal High Court in Owerri.
 

