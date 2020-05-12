BREAKING: Court To Deliver Judgment On SIM Card Case On Thursday

The Federal High Court, Asaba, Delta State, has fixed May 14, 2020 for judgment in the lawsuit filed by a Nigerian businessman, Anthony Okolie, against Hanan Buhari, the Department of State Services and telecommunication company, MTN.

Okolie was arrested and detained by the DSS for a period of 10 weeks for lawfully purchasing and using an MTN SIM card previously used by Hanan, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Okolie after his release sued the DSS, MTN and Hanan, demanding a compensation of N500m for the violation of his human rights.

At the hearing of the suit, Okolie's lawyer, Tope Akinyode said, "The applicant was detained for a period of 10 weeks.

“I've read all the provisions of the constitution from the beginning to the end and I've never seen an allowance of such under the law.

“We ordinarily do not need to be labour ourselves, it is a clear violation of the applicant's human rights."

E.E. Daubry, lawyer to the DSS, admitted that Okolie's arrest and detention was instigated by the Presidency.

However, a top DSS officer, Herbert Ogboli, confided in Okolie that Hanan Buhari was behind his ordeal.

Ogboli, who is also the Assistant Director, Operational Services of the DSS, further said the agency received instructions from Hanan to release Okolie later.