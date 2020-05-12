BREAKING: Medical Director Of Kastina General Hospital Dies Of COVID-19

Dr Kabir Tijjani, Medical Director of General Hospital, Mani, Katsina State, has died of COVID-19.

The death occurred on Tuesday, a family source told SaharaReporters.

The source said the late medical doctor was last week diagnosed with the viral infection and later moved to one of the state’s isolation centres where he died on Tuesday evening.

He had since been buried under strict medical supervision based on the global best practices in Katsina.

According to the National Centre for Disease Control, Kastina State has recorded 205 cases of the COVID-19 infection.