BREAKING: Medical Director Of Kastina General Hospital Dies Of COVID-19

The death occurred on Tuesday, a family source told SaharaReporters.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 12, 2020

Dr Kabir Tijjani, Medical Director of General Hospital, Mani, Katsina State, has died of COVID-19. 

The death occurred on Tuesday, a family source told SaharaReporters. 

The source said the late medical doctor was last week diagnosed with the viral infection and later moved to one of the state’s isolation centres where he died on Tuesday evening.

He had since been buried under strict medical supervision based on the global best practices in Katsina.

According to the National Centre for Disease Control, Kastina State has recorded 205 cases of the COVID-19 infection.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: 32-year-old Man Recently Evacuated From Dubai Dies Of COVID-19 In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Dies From Coronavirus In Brazil
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Jos University Teaching Hospital Terminates Residency Training Of 25 Doctors
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Our COVID-19 Remedy Was Rejected By The West Because It’s “African”, Madagascar President Says
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Christianity Coronavirus Will Expose Businessmen Who Pose As Pastors –Catholic Bishop
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption New York Judge Orders 10 United States Banks To Release Documents Relating To Money Laundering Allegations Against Ex-President Jonathan, Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Prof. Ibrahim Gambari And June 12: The “Un-disgraced” Collaborator By Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Nominates 42 Ambassadors
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 32-year-old Man Recently Evacuated From Dubai Dies Of COVID-19 In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Chinese Don’t Want Africans In China­ —Abike Dabiri-Erewa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Abacha's Loot: Let Us Worship The North And Forget Other Regions By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption Chinese National Loses $300,000 To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Dies From Coronavirus In Brazil
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Diri As Bayelsa Governor, Dismisses Alaibe’s Appeal
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Backs Governor Wike On Demolition Of Hotels In Rivers Despite Public Criticism
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Jos University Teaching Hospital Terminates Residency Training Of 25 Doctors
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Replaces Late Ebonyi Ex-Lawmaker On Federal Character Commission Board
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad