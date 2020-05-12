BREAKING: President Buhari Nominates 42 Ambassadors

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated 42 people as ambassador designate, all of them career officers.

The names were contained in a letter sent to the Senate and read on the floor of the upper legislative chamber by President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday.

In the letter, the President sought the consent of the Senate‎ for the confirmation of the nominees.

He also said the profiles of the nominees would be forwarded to the Senate.

Some of the names are Nwachukwu C. A.; A. Kefas ; Y S. Suleiman; G.M. Okolo; G.E. Edopa, among others.