BREAKING: Suspected Herdsmen Kill Two Persons In Adamawa Communities

The attackers were said to have come from the stretches of Gongoshi and Babagarsa in Taraba State in the early hours of Tuesday.

by Saharareporters, New York May 12, 2020

Suspected herdsmen have raided two communities and killed two persons in Adamawa State.

A source from the nearby village of Nzumosu told SaharaReporters that Gwon and Bolki villages in Numan Local Government Area have been burnt in the raid.  Sahara Reporters Media

He said, "They attacked at 2:30am today, burning houses and carting away animals. 

"One of those killed is a mason on assignment to reconstruct one of the destroyed primary schools by the same herdsmen."

The source further said attempts by the distressed communities to get soldiers from Abare axis to intervene proved abortive.
 

