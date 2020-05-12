Former Presidential Spokesperson, Doyin Okupe, Wife Discharged From COVID-19 Isolation Centre After Testing Negative

Okupe and his wife had tested positive for the virus on April 23.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 12, 2020

Ex-Presidential spokesperson, Dr Doyin Okupe, and his wife, Aduralere, have tested negative for Coronavirus and discharged from isolation centre. 

He was Special Assistant to former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Media and Publicity, and Senior Special Assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan on Public Affairs. 

He was discharged from isolation centre in Ogun State on Thursday.

He thanked Governor Dapo Abiodun and medical personnel at the centre for their efforts and support.

He said, “On the 23rd of April, my wife, Aduralere, and I tested positive to COVID-19 virus. To the Glory of God we were discharged this morning after obtaining two negative reports."
 

