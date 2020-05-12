Governor Buni’s N10m Ramadan Gift Tears Yobe Social Media Groups Apart

An insider confided in SaharaReporters that trouble started after Governor Buni gave initial N2m as Ramadan gift to the social media teams but the money fell into the hands of the Yobe APC Social Media Group that shared the money strictly among its members.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 12, 2020

There is currently disarray among social media teams in Yobe State over the sharing of Governor Mai Mala Buni’s N10m Ramadan gift.

Buni’s social media group has particularly clashed with the All Progressives Congress social media team in the state over the issue because it views it with suspicion.

An insider confided in SaharaReporters that trouble started after Governor Buni gave initial N2m as Ramadan gift to the social media teams but the money fell into the hands of the Yobe APC Social Media Group that shared the money strictly among its members. 

This triggered Buni Social Media Group to protest, leading to N10m fresh Ramadan gift from the governor.  Yobe Governor Mai Mala Buni

However, this only escalated the feud between the two groups.

Yobe, a poor state has so many social media groups that consist of members, who are paid monthly allowance for personal upkeep and data. 

Like in other states, these groups largely consist of jobless youths, state university lecturers and civil servants, who use the platform as an opportunity to earn some money that can complement their meagre salaries.

The job description of both social media groups is monitoring social media platforms and attacking critics of Yobe State Government on the Internet. 

They also undertake series of government propaganda and attack media organisations and journalists that dare to ask probing questions on governance.

They also initiate smear campaigns against targeted government critics.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Chinese Don’t Want Africans In China­ —Abike Dabiri-Erewa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Gives Thugs N50m To Burn Down SaharaReporters' Civic Media Lab, Targets TVC Journalist, HEDA For Criticizing Him
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Nominates 42 Ambassadors
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption New York Judge Orders 10 United States Banks To Release Documents Relating To Money Laundering Allegations Against Ex-President Jonathan, Wife
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Abia Governor, Kalu, Remains In Kuje Prison
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court To Deliver Judgment On SIM Card Case On Thursday
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Abacha's Loot: Let Us Worship The North And Forget Other Regions By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Chinese Don’t Want Africans In China­ —Abike Dabiri-Erewa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Nominates 42 Ambassadors
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Chinese National Loses $300,000 To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption New York Judge Orders 10 United States Banks To Release Documents Relating To Money Laundering Allegations Against Ex-President Jonathan, Wife
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Names Lagos, Five Other Cities For WHO COVID-19 Drug Trial
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Abia Governor, Kalu, Remains In Kuje Prison
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Christianity Coronavirus Will Expose Businessmen Who Pose As Pastors –Catholic Bishop
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Our COVID-19 Remedy Was Rejected By The West Because It’s “African”, Madagascar President Says
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court To Deliver Judgment On SIM Card Case On Thursday
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Money COVID-19: Nigerians Lament Deduction Of “Crazy” Stamp Duties By Banks
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Ex-President Of Nigerian Society Of Engineers, Inuwa, Dies
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad