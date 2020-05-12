Governor Buni’s N10m Ramadan Gift Tears Yobe Social Media Groups Apart

There is currently disarray among social media teams in Yobe State over the sharing of Governor Mai Mala Buni’s N10m Ramadan gift.

Buni’s social media group has particularly clashed with the All Progressives Congress social media team in the state over the issue because it views it with suspicion.

An insider confided in SaharaReporters that trouble started after Governor Buni gave initial N2m as Ramadan gift to the social media teams but the money fell into the hands of the Yobe APC Social Media Group that shared the money strictly among its members.

This triggered Buni Social Media Group to protest, leading to N10m fresh Ramadan gift from the governor. Yobe Governor Mai Mala Buni

However, this only escalated the feud between the two groups.

Yobe, a poor state has so many social media groups that consist of members, who are paid monthly allowance for personal upkeep and data.

Like in other states, these groups largely consist of jobless youths, state university lecturers and civil servants, who use the platform as an opportunity to earn some money that can complement their meagre salaries.

The job description of both social media groups is monitoring social media platforms and attacking critics of Yobe State Government on the Internet.

They also undertake series of government propaganda and attack media organisations and journalists that dare to ask probing questions on governance.

They also initiate smear campaigns against targeted government critics.